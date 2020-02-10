Commissioner Faisalabad visits fruit and vegetable market

Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Monday visited the main fruit and vegetable market in Sadhar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Monday visited the main fruit and vegetable market in Sadhar.

He reviewed the auction process of fruits and vegetables, sale and the stock, according to official sources.

The commissioner directed the middlemen (Arrhties) to avoid creating hurdles for the common man. He directed the officers concerned to keep an eye on supply of fruits and vegetables.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, AC Saddar Umar Maqbool and the officers of market committee accompanied the commissioner during the visit.