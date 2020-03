Commissioner Favisits Allied, DHQ hospitals

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Tuesday visited Allied Hospital and DHQ Hospital to review arrangements and facilities in isolation wards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali on Tuesday visited Allied Hospital and DHQ Hospital to review arrangements and facilities in isolation wards.

These wards were established in these hospital for providing best treatment facilities to coronavirus patients.

The commissioner directed the administration of both hospitals to remain alert in addition to keeping all machinery in working condition to deal with any emergent situation of coronavirus pandemic.

He also interacted with doctors and paramedical staff of isolation wards and directed them to work dedicatedly and carefully as no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Dr Habib Buttar, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra and other officers were also present on this occasion.