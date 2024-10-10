Commissioner federal (Ombudsman) holds khuli kachehri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Qureshi, Commissioner Anwar Ali Sheikh of the Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office Hyderabad held an open court at the Assistant Commissioner Sukkur's office.

Sheikh heard complaints against federal institutions, including HESCO, NADRA, and Sui Gas.

Citizens complained about illegal electricity disconnection bills, unannounced load shedding, Sui Gas shortage, and NADRA facilities unavailable in some areas.

Sheikh ordered relevant departments to promptly resolve genuine complaints. He advised citizens to submit written complaints at the Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office Hyderabad, located on the 6th floor of State Life Building on Thandi Road, or file online complaints on the Federal Ombudsman's website.

