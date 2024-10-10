Commissioner Federal (Ombudsman) Holds Khuli Kachehri
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Qureshi, Commissioner Anwar Ali Sheikh of the Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office Hyderabad held an open court at the Assistant Commissioner Sukkur's office.
Sheikh heard complaints against federal institutions, including HESCO, NADRA, and Sui Gas.
Citizens complained about illegal electricity disconnection bills, unannounced load shedding, Sui Gas shortage, and NADRA facilities unavailable in some areas.
Sheikh ordered relevant departments to promptly resolve genuine complaints. He advised citizens to submit written complaints at the Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office Hyderabad, located on the 6th floor of State Life Building on Thandi Road, or file online complaints on the Federal Ombudsman's website.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC adjourns plea on phone call tapping, awaits IHC verdict1 minute ago
-
RD, Provincial Ombudsman held Khuli Kachehri at District Accounts Office1 minute ago
-
NGO offers provision of free food to students of primary schools11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Soomro11 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison11 minutes ago
-
NIM’s officials visit NHMP22 minutes ago
-
Nawaz, Bilawal meet to explore solutions for Pakistan's current situation31 minutes ago
-
Australia, Pakistan mark 40 years of agriculture cooperation with bus art campaign31 minutes ago
-
Mullick slams IIOJK elections, urges legal fraternity to advocate for Kashmiris self-determination31 minutes ago
-
Delegation led by Uzma Yaqoob calls on Governor31 minutes ago
-
Additional IG directs strict enforcement of Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 202131 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes merit-based appointments in medical colleges41 minutes ago