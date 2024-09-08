Commissioner finalizes arrangements for polio vaccination drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here Sunday chaired a divisional task force meeting to finalize arrangements for a six-day anti-polio campaign starting from September 9 to 13.

In the meeting, important decisions were taken regarding the implementation of micro plan and provision of foolproof security to the polio teams. To address parental concerns, the meeting agreed to convene jirgas to convince those who have refused anti-polio vaccination.

The meeting also devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure the safety of the polio eradication teams.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Riaz Khan directed all deputy commissioners to accompany the polio teams to personally address any parental objections and encourage vaccination.

He announced that the campaign will target 27 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a second phase scheduled for 23rd to 27th September in the remaining districts. Mehsud urged the deputy commissioners to strictly adhere to the devised strategy and provide daily updates on the campaign's progress.

Over 6.4 million children are expected to receive the anti-polio vaccine during the campaign. To ensure widespread coverage, 35,000 teams will be deployed to administer the vaccine door-to-door.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners, district police officers, district health officers and other related institutions of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, tribal district Mohmand and Khyber.

