Commissioner Fixes Ex- Mill Flour Price Rs 98, Chakki Atta At Rs 105 Per Kg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 08:59 PM

On the instructions of Chief Secretary Sindh, the Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari through a notification has fixed the ex-mill wheat flour price at Rs 98 per kilo while the chakki ata price is fixed at Rs 105 per kilo

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Chief Secretary Sindh, the Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari through a notification has fixed the ex-mill wheat flour price at Rs 98 per kilo while the chakki ata price is fixed at Rs 105 per kilo.

In order to ensure the sale of flour at government price in the open market, the Commissioner has issued instructions to Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze for strict implementation of rates.

