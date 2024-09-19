Open Menu

Commissioner Fixes Time In Offices To Listen To Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The divisional administration has reserved one-and-a-half hours for listening to the public complaints at all government offices.

The complaints would be listened to daily from 10a.m to 11:30a.m. and measures would be taken for their redress.

Now, the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, and other divisional and district heads would be available at their offices for people. There would be no meeting or field visit during open door hours.

Under open door policy, the Commissioner Silwat Saeed listened to the general public at her office here on Thursday and issued necessary directions to the staff concerned for resolving the issues.

The Commissioner said that resolving the issue of the public is the first priority of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir also listened to the public at his office.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Silwat Saeed paid a surprise visit to the Government Graduate College of Science, Samanabad and checked the college record and accounts.

She found the Principal missing from the college and ordered him to reach her office on Friday with all records.

The commissioner also directed for providing records of teaching, non-teaching staff recruited on temporary basis.

She also visited class rooms.

Director Colleges Dr Kalsoom Akhtar and Deputy Director Dr Habib ul Rehman also accompanied her.

