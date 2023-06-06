UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For 100 Pc Coverage Of Anti Polio Drive, EPI Vaccination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Commissioner for 100 pc coverage of anti polio drive, EPI vaccination

Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to play their role in getting 100 percent results of anti-polio campaign and the vaccination against other diseases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to play their role in getting 100 percent results of anti-polio campaign and the vaccination against other diseases.

He issued such directives while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force at his office here on Tuesday.

He said investigation regarding the absence of children in different districts during the polio campaign so that the desired results can be achieved.

The Commissioner directed the DCs to focus on low-performing UCs so that every child can be immunized against polio.

The commissioner said the children should be vaccinated against various diseases under EPI program to protect them from dangerous diseases.

Dr Jamshed Khanzada briefed the meeting about the polio situation and 8nformed that no case was detected in Hyderabad since 2021 and environmental samples were also negative.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADCs and other officers were present in the meeting while DCs of other districts participated in the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad Jamshed All From

Recent Stories

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS sch ..

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS scholarship

4 minutes ago
 Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Rus ..

Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Russian Ambassador

4 minutes ago
 13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

4 minutes ago
 SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as directo ..

SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as director training police college Mans ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release requir ..

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release required quantum of water

4 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace P ..

Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace Plan Is Acceptable

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.