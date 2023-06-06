Commissioner for 100 pc coverage of anti polio drive, EPI vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to play their role in getting 100 percent results of anti-polio campaign and the vaccination against other diseases.

He issued such directives while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force at his office here on Tuesday.

He said investigation regarding the absence of children in different districts during the polio campaign so that the desired results can be achieved.

The Commissioner directed the DCs to focus on low-performing UCs so that every child can be immunized against polio.

The commissioner said the children should be vaccinated against various diseases under EPI program to protect them from dangerous diseases.

Dr Jamshed Khanzada briefed the meeting about the polio situation and 8nformed that no case was detected in Hyderabad since 2021 and environmental samples were also negative.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, ADCs and other officers were present in the meeting while DCs of other districts participated in the meeting via video link.