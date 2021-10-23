UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For 100 Pc Recovery Of Revenue Dues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:58 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to achieve 100 per cent recovery targets of revenue dues and confiscate properties of defaulters.

Presiding over a meeting of divisional revenue officers here on Saturday, Commissioner said that 100 percent recovery of revenue dues was top priority and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against defaulters and confiscate their properties. He asked deputy commissioners of all districts of the region to resolve all pending cases at the earliest.

He warned officers to improve performance otherwise their official responsibilities would be cancelled.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan said that performance of revenue officers and land record centres was being monitored strictly.

He said that all efforts were being made to bring Multan district on top position in achievement of recovery targets. He informed commissioner that crackdown against land grabbers was continued across the district to retrieve every inch of state land from the grabbers.

Deputy Commissioners of Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari and other concerned officers were also attended the meeting.

