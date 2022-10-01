UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For 100 Percent Recovery Of Government Dues

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Commissioner for 100 percent recovery of government dues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Maryam Khan on Saturday directed the revenue officers to ensure hundred percent recovery of government dues.

Chairing a meeting of revenue officers here at her office, she said the recovery of government dues was the Primary responsibility of revenue officers, so don't make any concession in achieving the recovery target.

The commissioner said that officers and staff of the revenue department should coordinate fully with the officers concerned of the Irrigation department and achieve 100 percent recovery of water fees.

She said that indiscriminate action should be taken against the defaulters and if any kind of problems arise, the revenue officers should brought the matter into the notice of Deputy Commissioner.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner capt (r) Nadeem Nasir said that all the departments concerned were working with coordination to ensure the recovery while action was also being taken against the defaulters.

The Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners to review the performanceof revenue officers with regard to dues recovery on daily basis in their respectivetehsils.

