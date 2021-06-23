Commissioner for 100% recovery of govt dues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed revenue officers to ensure 100% recovery of government dues in the division.

She was addressing a review meeting on revenue collection, Sahulat bazaars and 'khidmat Apki Dehleez Per' program here on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that the performance of every revenue officer was conditional on achieving targets given to them and no excuse would be accepted.

She directed the deputy commissioners to review performance of revenue field officers on daily basis and reviewed collection of water rate, agricultural income tax, stamp duty, registry fee and other revenue dues.

It was informed in the meeting that flour, vegetables, fruits, groceries, chicken and meat stalls had been set up in the Sahulaat bazaars where food items were available at government rates.