UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For 100% Recovery Of Govt Dues

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner for 100% recovery of govt dues

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed revenue officers to ensure 100% recovery of government dues in the division.

She was addressing a review meeting on revenue collection, Sahulat bazaars and 'khidmat Apki Dehleez Per' program here on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that the performance of every revenue officer was conditional on achieving targets given to them and no excuse would be accepted.

She directed the deputy commissioners to review performance of revenue field officers on daily basis and reviewed collection of water rate, agricultural income tax, stamp duty, registry fee and other revenue dues.

It was informed in the meeting that flour, vegetables, fruits, groceries, chicken and meat stalls had been set up in the Sahulaat bazaars where food items were available at government rates.

Related Topics

Water Farah Government Flour

Recent Stories

19 CCA squads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inter-city ..

7 minutes ago

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

22 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

25 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

28 minutes ago

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian ‘Non-Profits’ in s ..

36 minutes ago

Chief of Defence Forces Kenya visits calls on Nava ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.