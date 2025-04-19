Commissioner For 100 % Target Of Anti-polio Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan directed the health department to accomplish 100 per cent
target of the anti-polio campaign scheduled to commence from April 21 (Monday).
Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, she said that the district administration was
committed to make Faisalabad polio free and in this connection, all available resources would be
utilized to achieve 100 per cent results of the drive.
She said that anti polio drive would continue till April 27 and the polio teams should perform
their duties honestly and dedicatedly for achieving targets of the drive.
