UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For 80% Locust Attacks Thwarted In Bhakkar, Khushab Districts

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 02:31 PM

Commissioner for 80% locust attacks thwarted in Bhakkar, Khushab districts

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has said that 80% locust attacks have been thwarted and also eliminated in district Bhakkar and Khushab with the cooperation of Pakistan Army, Agriculture Department and PDMA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has said that 80% locust attacks have been thwarted and also eliminated in district Bhakkar and Khushab with the cooperation of Pakistan Army, Agriculture Department and PDMA.

She said however locusts have attacked only 2840 acres of cultivation in these two districts and damaging the wheat, grams and oil seeds crops, which was one to two percent of the total production.

She expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting with regard to locust.

In the meeting Brigadier Rashid Waqar, Brigadier Ahsan Waqas, Colonel Zahid Ahmed, Major Qamar Shoukat, DG Agriculture Extension and pesticides Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Advisor PMDA Hameedullah Malik, Director Agriculture Sargodha division Faiz Muhammad Kundi, DCs of four districts and concerned officers were present.

Commissioner said that corona virus as well as locust was also a major disaster and its elimination can be possible by effective contribution and practical steps by all the institutions because it can affect our crops production.

She has directed the concerned authority to utilize this special application introduced by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in context of locust so that to facilitate the surveillance of this harmful insects and its elimination could be ensured.

She has also directed the scientists to play their role in future for elimination of locusts whereas she also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army local formation and Agriculture department.

The Army officers have praised the efforts of Bhakkar and Khushab management officers however they also emphasized the need for technical and effective measures to eliminate the locust.

DG Agriculture Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali said that for the elimination of locust agriculture department was utilizing all resources and in the affected areas manpower has been shifted from other districts while a considerable number of machinery has also been delivered, he added.

On that Director Agriculture Sargodha division Faiz Muhammad Kundi told in the meeting that 10450 acres were protected from locust attack in Bhakkar district and 5465 acres of Khushab district was protected whereas steps were being taken to eliminate the locust spread on 5680 acres of Bhakkar district and 3495 acres of Khushab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Army Punjab Agriculture Oil Farah Rashid Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab All From Wheat

Recent Stories

Govt taken steps on war footing to keep nation sav ..

8 minutes ago

Youth died in a road mishap in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

Man killed by rivals in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan appeals to overseas Paki ..

8 minutes ago

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda grieves ..

8 minutes ago

PPP leader Wassan predicts PM Khan’s removal in ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.