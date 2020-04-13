Commissioner for 80% locust attacks thwarted in Bhakkar, Khushab districts

Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has said that 80% locust attacks have been thwarted and also eliminated in district Bhakkar and Khushab with the cooperation of Pakistan Army, Agriculture Department and PDMA

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Farah Masood has said that 80% locust attacks have been thwarted and also eliminated in district Bhakkar and Khushab with the cooperation of Pakistan Army, Agriculture Department and PDMA.

She said however locusts have attacked only 2840 acres of cultivation in these two districts and damaging the wheat, grams and oil seeds crops, which was one to two percent of the total production.

She expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting with regard to locust.

In the meeting Brigadier Rashid Waqar, Brigadier Ahsan Waqas, Colonel Zahid Ahmed, Major Qamar Shoukat, DG Agriculture Extension and pesticides Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Advisor PMDA Hameedullah Malik, Director Agriculture Sargodha division Faiz Muhammad Kundi, DCs of four districts and concerned officers were present.

Commissioner said that corona virus as well as locust was also a major disaster and its elimination can be possible by effective contribution and practical steps by all the institutions because it can affect our crops production.

She has directed the concerned authority to utilize this special application introduced by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in context of locust so that to facilitate the surveillance of this harmful insects and its elimination could be ensured.

She has also directed the scientists to play their role in future for elimination of locusts whereas she also appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army local formation and Agriculture department.

The Army officers have praised the efforts of Bhakkar and Khushab management officers however they also emphasized the need for technical and effective measures to eliminate the locust.

DG Agriculture Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali said that for the elimination of locust agriculture department was utilizing all resources and in the affected areas manpower has been shifted from other districts while a considerable number of machinery has also been delivered, he added.

On that Director Agriculture Sargodha division Faiz Muhammad Kundi told in the meeting that 10450 acres were protected from locust attack in Bhakkar district and 5465 acres of Khushab district was protected whereas steps were being taken to eliminate the locust spread on 5680 acres of Bhakkar district and 3495 acres of Khushab.