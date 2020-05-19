Commissioner for a close eye on possible flood in Sargodha

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the administrative officers of Khushab and Sargodha to keep a close eye on the possible flood in Jhelum River. All arrangements should be made for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens, farmers and cattle living on the coastal strips

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has directed the administrative officers of Khushab and Sargodha to keep a close eye on the possible flood in Jhelum River. All arrangements should be made for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens, farmers and cattle living on the coastal strips.

There was still no danger of flooding in Jhelum River however, according to Irsa there were fears of moderate flooding in Jhelum River, Farah said.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Flood Committee. ADC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DC Khushab Musarat Jabeen, Director Health Rana Abdullah, Director Agriculture Faiz Mohammad Kundi, SELJC, SE Drainage Khalid Iqbal, Livestock, Rescue 1122 and other concerned officers were present in meeting.

Commissioner has directed the Irrigation department to strengthen the embankments of the river, eliminate any breaching concerns adding "keep your machinery ready to help deal with emergencies".

She has directed the SE drainage to make sure the cleaning drain of Khushab and Sargodha and stay alert to deal with flood situation.

She directed the Rescue 1122 staff to keep ready their boats and other equipments to rescue the citizen in any emergency situation while also directed the health department to keep active their mobile health units.

The Commissioner also directed the livestock department to complete vaccination of cattle of villages located nearby the River while also make sure the fodder arrangement of animals in possible flood.

She also directed the agriculture department utilise all resources for farmers' awareness. In meeting, all departments briefed about arrangements to deal with expected flood.