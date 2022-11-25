UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For A Coordinated Strategy To Eradicate Polio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner for a coordinated strategy to eradicate polio

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Matiullah Khan on Friday said a timely and effective strategy was needed apart from the traditional method so that the challenges faced for eradication of polio could be dealt with and the anti-polio campaign could yield positive results.

Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Anti-Polio, he assured to resolve all the problems being faced in polio vaccination well before the upcoming campaign starting from November 28.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bannu Aun Haider Gondal, Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Bashir Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Secretary to Commissioner Nurul Amin, Pak Army Officer, S.

P Bannu, SP North Waziristan, District Health Officer Zabanu and North Waziristan and other officials of the health department In the meeting, anti-polio officials and representatives of the health department briefed the participants about the anti-polio method and the current situation. Meanwhile, security was also discussed during the anti-polio campaign.

The commissioner said that the health department, anti-polio experts, district administration and security providers should stay within their scope and reach the desired goals. In the end, Mutiullah Khan said that like other parts of the country, eradication of the crippling polio disease from the division would be made possible in any case and all resources would be utilized in that regard.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Army Polio Nurul Amin November All From P

Recent Stories

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 ..

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 WC

8 minutes ago
 Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16 ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16% to curtail inflation

21 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 hours ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to ..

Imran Khan should postpone public gathering due to security threat: Rana Sanaull ..

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.