Commissioner for a coordinated strategy to eradicate polio

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Matiullah Khan on Friday said a timely and effective strategy was needed apart from the traditional method so that the challenges faced for eradication of polio could be dealt with and the anti-polio campaign could yield positive results.

Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Anti-Polio, he assured to resolve all the problems being faced in polio vaccination well before the upcoming campaign starting from November 28.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bannu Aun Haider Gondal, Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Bashir Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Secretary to Commissioner Nurul Amin, Pak Army Officer, S.

P Bannu, SP North Waziristan, District Health Officer Zabanu and North Waziristan and other officials of the health department In the meeting, anti-polio officials and representatives of the health department briefed the participants about the anti-polio method and the current situation. Meanwhile, security was also discussed during the anti-polio campaign.

The commissioner said that the health department, anti-polio experts, district administration and security providers should stay within their scope and reach the desired goals. In the end, Mutiullah Khan said that like other parts of the country, eradication of the crippling polio disease from the division would be made possible in any case and all resources would be utilized in that regard.