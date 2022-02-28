Commissioner for abolishing unnecessary u-turns, road cuts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to abolish unnecessary u-turns and cuts from the roads under the policy of ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow.

Presiding over a meeting of police and district administration here on Monday, the commissioner directed both departments to notify special team for identification of unnecessary u-turns and cuts on the roads. He said that initially, six main roads of the city would be selected as models where the action would be taken.

Dr. Irshad said that parking of vehicle and carts would not be allowed on the model roads. He said that space for carts on road side would be mentioned through the red line and violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that ban would also be imposed on sitting arrangements on roadside by the hotels.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz said that police officials would also be deployed on roads to assist traffic police officials in controlling traffic while police officials would be deployed on the model roads.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said that plan would be implemented on Bosan road, Nishtar road, Clock Tower road and other main roads of the city. He said the registered parking stands would be provided to ambulances at Nisthar road and monitoring mechanism would also be made for rents of ambulances.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that encroachment and illegal parking has affected the beauty of the city and added that special plan was being made to prevent illegal parking on roads.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood and officers of concerned departments were also present in the meeting.