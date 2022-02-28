UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Abolishing Unnecessary U-turns, Road Cuts

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner for abolishing unnecessary u-turns, road cuts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed directed officers concerned to abolish unnecessary u-turns and cuts from the roads under the policy of ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow.

Presiding over a meeting of police and district administration here on Monday, the commissioner directed both departments to notify special team for identification of unnecessary u-turns and cuts on the roads. He said that initially, six main roads of the city would be selected as models where the action would be taken.

Dr. Irshad said that parking of vehicle and carts would not be allowed on the model roads. He said that space for carts on road side would be mentioned through the red line and violators would be treated with iron hands. He said that ban would also be imposed on sitting arrangements on roadside by the hotels.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz said that police officials would also be deployed on roads to assist traffic police officials in controlling traffic while police officials would be deployed on the model roads.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said that plan would be implemented on Bosan road, Nishtar road, Clock Tower road and other main roads of the city. He said the registered parking stands would be provided to ambulances at Nisthar road and monitoring mechanism would also be made for rents of ambulances.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that encroachment and illegal parking has affected the beauty of the city and added that special plan was being made to prevent illegal parking on roads.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood and officers of concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Police Road Vehicle Traffic From

Recent Stories

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i G ..

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i Goes on Sale in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani n ..

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

29 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Funct ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & P ..

30 minutes ago
 Indians who sent fake threatening message to Austr ..

Indians who sent fake threatening message to Australian player exposed

39 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

1 hour ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>