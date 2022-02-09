UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Accelerating Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Commissioner for accelerating action against hoarders, profiteers

Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad on Wednesday directed price magistrates to accelerate action against hoarders and profiteers to provide real relief to masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad on Wednesday directed price magistrates to accelerate action against hoarders and profiteers to provide real relief to masses.

While presiding over a meeting held to review performance of Price control magistrates here, he said those involved in artificial inflation and creating shortage of commodities did not deserve any relaxation.

He said the divisional administration has controlled artificial inflation with continuous efforts.

There is no shortage of flour and sugar across the division and food department has ample stock of wheat, he added.

He asked district administration to conduct joint operation in collaboration with the food authority.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that more than 9,000 people have so far benefited from Ehsaas Dastar Khwan.

He directed price control magistrates to ensure their presence in the markets.

Giving briefing to Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers said that 11649 grocery shops were registered in 495 Union Councils of the division. 288 shops have started working under Ehsaas Ration programme.

All possible steps were being taken to ensure the supply of groceries to the people at government rates.

Related Topics

Shortage Price Market From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Truss Flying to Moscow on Wednesday, Her Visit to ..

Truss Flying to Moscow on Wednesday, Her Visit to Last Two Days - UK Foreign Off ..

6 minutes ago
 China Calls on US to Stop Sanctioning North Korea: ..

China Calls on US to Stop Sanctioning North Korea: Zhao Lijian

6 minutes ago
 OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Visit Eastern Ukraine o ..

OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Visit Eastern Ukraine on Friday

6 minutes ago
 18 died of corona, 1,415 new cases in Punjab

18 died of corona, 1,415 new cases in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Toronto buses decorated with Tiger to showcase Chi ..

Toronto buses decorated with Tiger to showcase Chinese culture

1 hour ago
 Minsk Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Guarantee ..

Minsk Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Guarantees With West - Diplomat

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>