Commissioner for accelerating action against hoarders, profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad on Wednesday directed price magistrates to accelerate action against hoarders and profiteers to provide real relief to masses.

While presiding over a meeting held to review performance of Price control magistrates here, he said those involved in artificial inflation and creating shortage of commodities did not deserve any relaxation.

He said the divisional administration has controlled artificial inflation with continuous efforts.

There is no shortage of flour and sugar across the division and food department has ample stock of wheat, he added.

He asked district administration to conduct joint operation in collaboration with the food authority.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that more than 9,000 people have so far benefited from Ehsaas Dastar Khwan.

He directed price control magistrates to ensure their presence in the markets.

Giving briefing to Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers said that 11649 grocery shops were registered in 495 Union Councils of the division. 288 shops have started working under Ehsaas Ration programme.

All possible steps were being taken to ensure the supply of groceries to the people at government rates.