Commissioner for accelerating action against artificial inflation, hoarding mafia in Ramadan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division,Dr Irshad Ahmad, has ordered officials to expedite crackdown against artificial inflation and hoarding mafia during month of Ramadan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the performance of district administration here on Thursday.

The Punjab government will provide essential items to the people at cheaper rates in Ramadan bazaars.

He further said that 13 items would be available on lower rates at Agricultural Fair price shops than the general market.

As many as 23 Ramadan bazaars across the division would be made functional from 25 Shubaan.

6,38,507 metric tons of wheat will be procured across the division under the wheat procurement policy and 46 monitoring points will be set up to curb illegal movement of wheat, he added.

He directed officials to take steps to reach the fruits of government policies to the people.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the third Ehsaas Dastar Khawn has been inaugurated. All three Ehsaas Dastar Khawns will be converted into Iftar Dastar Khwans in the month of Ramadan.

More than 32,000 people have benefited from Ehsaas Dastar Khwans so far.

Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers while giving briefing to Commissioner said that 40,000 vaccination doses have been received to protect the animals from lumpy skin disease while spray being made to control other insects.

116 price control magistrates across the division have conducted 18,710 raids so far during current month.

Over Rs 3.3 million, 36 cases got registered and 128 profiteers were also apprehended.

73 cattle pens have been shifted outside the urban areas in the division.

Wheat procurement committees have been activated at district and tehsil level in the division. Officials of relevant departments were present in the meeting.