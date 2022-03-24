UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Accelerating Action Against Artificial Inflation, Hoarding Mafia In Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner for accelerating action against artificial inflation, hoarding mafia in Ramadan

Commissioner Multan division,Dr Irshad Ahmad, has ordered officials to expedite crackdown against artificial inflation and hoarding mafia during month of Ramadan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division,Dr Irshad Ahmad, has ordered officials to expedite crackdown against artificial inflation and hoarding mafia during month of Ramadan.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the performance of district administration here on Thursday.

The Punjab government will provide essential items to the people at cheaper rates in Ramadan bazaars.

He further said that 13 items would be available on lower rates at Agricultural Fair price shops than the general market.

As many as 23 Ramadan bazaars across the division would be made functional from 25 Shubaan.

6,38,507 metric tons of wheat will be procured across the division under the wheat procurement policy and 46 monitoring points will be set up to curb illegal movement of wheat, he added.

He directed officials to take steps to reach the fruits of government policies to the people.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the third Ehsaas Dastar Khawn has been inaugurated. All three Ehsaas Dastar Khawns will be converted into Iftar Dastar Khwans in the month of Ramadan.

More than 32,000 people have benefited from Ehsaas Dastar Khwans so far.

Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers while giving briefing to Commissioner said that 40,000 vaccination doses have been received to protect the animals from lumpy skin disease while spray being made to control other insects.

116 price control magistrates across the division have conducted 18,710 raids so far during current month.

Over Rs 3.3 million, 36 cases got registered and 128 profiteers were also apprehended.

73 cattle pens have been shifted outside the urban areas in the division.

Wheat procurement committees have been activated at district and tehsil level in the division. Officials of relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Price Market All From Government Wheat Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

US Aware of North Korean Missile Launch, Consultin ..

US Aware of North Korean Missile Launch, Consulting With Allies - US Indo-Pacifi ..

4 minutes ago
 'Gang of looters' united to bring no-confidence mo ..

'Gang of looters' united to bring no-confidence motion against Imran Khan: Habib ..

4 minutes ago
 Huge number of people to attend PTI March 27 publi ..

Huge number of people to attend PTI March 27 public meeting: Amir Mughal

4 minutes ago
 Gov't expresses resolve to successfully complete I ..

Gov't expresses resolve to successfully complete IMF programme in Sept

4 minutes ago
 Over half of Ukrainian children displaced by war: ..

Over half of Ukrainian children displaced by war: UN

4 minutes ago
 Concrete measures to be taken for Mathra's develop ..

Concrete measures to be taken for Mathra's development: Chairman

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>