Commissioner For Accelerating Corona Vaccination Process

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:43 PM

Commissioner for accelerating corona vaccination process

Commissioner Shaheed BenazirAbad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Monday said that in order to control deadly coronavirus and save human lives, free Covid vaccination was being administered to people

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed BenazirAbad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Monday said that in order to control deadly coronavirus and save human lives, free Covid vaccination was being administered to people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here Monday to accelerate the vaccination process.

He appealed to the people to take benefit from the vaccination facility and get them inoculated against disease. The Commissioner emphasized upon the officers of Health and other relevant departments to gear up the vaccination process for people as well as staff. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over relevant officers for not fulfilling a target set by the Sindh Government to administer corona vaccine to 7000 people daily for which IHS.

PPHI and MS people medical college were assigned tasks. He warned officers to make efforts to accomplish their target.

Among others, Vice Chancellor People Medical University for Women Professor Dr. Gulshan Memon, VC Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Proessor Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani, VC Veterinary University Sakrand Professor Dr. Muhammad Farooq Hassan, Director education Nadir Hussain Soomro, Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon, Assistant Commisioners, traders and officers of other departments were alsopresent on the occasion.

