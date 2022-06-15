UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Accelerating Dredging, De-silting Work Of Nullahs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Commissioner for accelerating dredging, de-silting work of Nullahs

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Wednesday directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi to accelerate the ongoing dredging and de-silting work of Nullahs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Wednesday directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi to accelerate the ongoing dredging and de-silting work of Nullahs.

According to a district administration spokesman, the commissioner asked the authorities to complete the cleanliness work of the nullahs within the shortest possible time.

The commissioner also instructed that all the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of the division should monitor the cleanliness work of nullahs in their respective areas and all arrangements should be finalized to cope with any flood-like situation during monsoon season.

Meanwhile, a WASA spokesman informed that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had visited WASA office to review arrangements finalized for monsoon.

The DC also inspected machinery of WASA including de-watering sets, jetting and sucking machines and water boozers and also visited Gawalmandi area to review ongoing dredging and de-silting work started by WASA to clean Nullah Lai.

On the occasion, the DC was briefed that WASA had completed overhauling of all the operational machinery.

The cleaning work of Nullah Lai would be completed soon, he said adding, the Punjab government had given a grant of Rs 30 million for Nullah Lai cleanliness work.

WASA Rawalpindi was working to clean Nullah Lai from Katarian bridge to Gawalmandi area, he added.

The obstacles in the flow of water under and around the bridges were being removed. The silt and solid waste dumps in Nullah Lai were also being lifted with heavy machinery, he added.

He further said that WASA Rawalpindi had finalized the monsoon 2022 plan which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Lai Rawalpindi All From Million

Recent Stories

Sale of sleeping pills without doctors' prescripti ..

Sale of sleeping pills without doctors' prescription banned

2 minutes ago
 Scientist must develop resilient agriculture to ta ..

Scientist must develop resilient agriculture to tackle new challenges: UAF Vice ..

2 minutes ago
 District Election Commissioner visits voters' disp ..

District Election Commissioner visits voters' display centers

5 minutes ago
 PM for strict compliance of projects timelines in ..

PM for strict compliance of projects timelines in Rashakai SEZ

5 minutes ago
 Medical camp held for cattle under SIADP

Medical camp held for cattle under SIADP

5 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of material worth millions

PFA disposes of material worth millions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.