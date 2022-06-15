Commissioner for accelerating dredging, de-silting work of Nullahs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Wednesday directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi to accelerate the ongoing dredging and de-silting work of Nullahs.

According to a district administration spokesman, the commissioner asked the authorities to complete the cleanliness work of the nullahs within the shortest possible time.

The commissioner also instructed that all the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of the division should monitor the cleanliness work of nullahs in their respective areas and all arrangements should be finalized to cope with any flood-like situation during monsoon season.

Meanwhile, a WASA spokesman informed that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had visited WASA office to review arrangements finalized for monsoon.

The DC also inspected machinery of WASA including de-watering sets, jetting and sucking machines and water boozers and also visited Gawalmandi area to review ongoing dredging and de-silting work started by WASA to clean Nullah Lai.

On the occasion, the DC was briefed that WASA had completed overhauling of all the operational machinery.

The cleaning work of Nullah Lai would be completed soon, he said adding, the Punjab government had given a grant of Rs 30 million for Nullah Lai cleanliness work.

WASA Rawalpindi was working to clean Nullah Lai from Katarian bridge to Gawalmandi area, he added.

The obstacles in the flow of water under and around the bridges were being removed. The silt and solid waste dumps in Nullah Lai were also being lifted with heavy machinery, he added.

He further said that WASA Rawalpindi had finalized the monsoon 2022 plan which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Lai as well as inspection of WASA machinery.