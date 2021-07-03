UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Accelerating Efforts To Control Dengue

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner for accelerating efforts to control dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Saqib Mannan on Saturday directed the administration to accelerate efforts for controlling dengue especially during monsoon and rainy season.

Chairing a meeting, he said departments concerned should keep close liaison to eliminate breeding points of dengue larvae, adding that negligence and lethargy would not be tolerated.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmad, AdditionalDeputy General (ADG) Khurram Parvaiz, District Coordinator for Anti Epidemic DiseasesDr Zulqarnain and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

