Commissioner For Accelerating Ongoing Development Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak on Wednesday directed all line departments to make all out efforts for timely completion of development projects.
He expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the progress of major development projects in Dera Ismail Khan.
He assured the departments concerned that there is no shortage of funds, as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Chief Secretary have provided the necessary financial resources for these projects.
He further stated that the projects should be completed efficiently and transparently, ensuring the quality of work. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ms Sarah Rehman, ADC Finance and Development, Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioner Development, Sajjad Baloch, and other officials.
Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman briefed the meeting on several key initiatives, including the construction of two flyovers, the establishment of a cadet college for women, the development of sports grounds for hockey, football, badminton, and cricket at Ratta Kalaachi Sports Complex, and the establishment of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology Centre in Dera Ismail Khan, the construction of the Dera Educational board's building, the setup of a catheterization lab for heart patients, the establishment of a burn center at Mufti Mehmood hospital, a management sciences college for women, the construction of a kidney center and a Mother & Child Hospital.
Commissioner Khattak expressed his satisfaction with the progress of these projects and directed that these should be completed within the stipulated time-frame.
He also instructed that if any line department encounters any issues during the implementation of these projects, they should immediately reach out to resolve the matter with the help of the provincial government, ensuring timely solutions.
