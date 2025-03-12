Open Menu

Commissioner For Accelerating Ongoing Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner for accelerating ongoing development projects

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak on Wednesday directed all line departments to make all out efforts for timely completion of development projects.

He expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the progress of major development projects in Dera Ismail Khan.

He assured the departments concerned that there is no shortage of funds, as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and Chief Secretary have provided the necessary financial resources for these projects.

He further stated that the projects should be completed efficiently and transparently, ensuring the quality of work. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ms Sarah Rehman, ADC Finance and Development, Farhan Khan, Assistant Commissioner Development, Sajjad Baloch, and other officials.

Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman briefed the meeting on several key initiatives, including the construction of two flyovers, the establishment of a cadet college for women, the development of sports grounds for hockey, football, badminton, and cricket at Ratta Kalaachi Sports Complex, and the establishment of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology Centre in Dera Ismail Khan, the construction of the Dera Educational board's building, the setup of a catheterization lab for heart patients, the establishment of a burn center at Mufti Mehmood hospital, a management sciences college for women, the construction of a kidney center and a Mother & Child Hospital.

Commissioner Khattak expressed his satisfaction with the progress of these projects and directed that these should be completed within the stipulated time-frame.

He also instructed that if any line department encounters any issues during the implementation of these projects, they should immediately reach out to resolve the matter with the help of the provincial government, ensuring timely solutions.

Recent Stories

Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, ..

Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth

6 minutes ago
 Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

51 minutes ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

51 minutes ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

1 hour ago
 Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir ..

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..

1 hour ago
Ma’an releases its community contribution report

Ma’an releases its community contribution report

1 hour ago

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

2 hours ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

2 hours ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

2 hours ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan