Commissioner For Accelerating Rebuilding Of Houses Destroyed In Last Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shehryar Gul Memon while giving instructions to the SAFCO officers said that the work of rebuilding of houses destroyed due to the previous floods should be further accelerated so that relief could be provided to the flood victims.
He said that displaced people are facing problems due to the rush and lack of money coming for the construction of houses in specific banks and for the purpose more banks should be added for the payment of money to citizens to be facilitated. Commissioner added that the heirs of the deceased should also be ensured for immediate payment of money.
Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction over the figures presented by SAFCO and the performance of payment of the first installment allocated for the houses and said that in many areas the victims have not yet received even the first installment for the construction of houses.
He said that the teams working at tehsil level of SAFCO should contact the Assistant Commissioners of the area for land ownership and other instructions. He said that Instructions should be written in Sindhi. Earlier, District Manager SAFCO Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad during breifing said that during flood, 114,181 houses in Shaheed Benazirabad district were badly affected, out of which 50,296 house owners were paid the first installment, 34,424 people were paid the second installment, and 24,391 house owners were paid the third installment.
Briefing the meeting, District Manager SAFCO Naushahro Feroze Akbar Khoso said that 143,323 houses were affected due to the flood in Naushahro Feroze, out of which 91,706 house owners have started receiving money.
