Commissioner for accurate data collection during 7th national census

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar while addressing the inaugurating session of the ongoing training workshop on census organized by Pakistan Statistical Institute said that accurate census and data records play an important role in future planning.

With the help of accurate data, resources and future needs can be identified. The training session for the trainers of the Bahawalpur division in connection with the seventh national census will continue till December 23.

Three master trainers under the supervision of the Chief Statistics Officer and Divisional In-charge Census, Pakistan Institute of Statistics Riaz Ahmed, and Master Trainer Ghulam Yasin will train the trainers from three districts of Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Chief Statistics Officer Riaz Ahmed thanked all the participants. He said that the Pakistan Statistical Institute is conducting the seventh census with the support of Federal and provincial governments.

It was approved by the Council of Common Interest in March 2022.

He said that this will be the country's first digital census in which modern technology will be used and every person will be counted through tablets. On the fifth day of the training session, officers from the education department and NADRA will be trained. They will further train supervisors in their respective tehsils. He said that this phase will start on January 7, 2023, and continue till January 21.

He further informed that every citizen of Pakistan who has an internet facility can register his household members. It will be further verified by census staff. The Pakistan Institute of Statistics has created a dashboard for this purpose. Through this dashboard, assistant commissioners of the respective tehsils will do real-time supervision of the census. On this occasion, the Divisional Coordinator appreciated the concerned departments for their cooperation.