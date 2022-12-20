UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Accurate Data Collection During 7th National Census

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Commissioner for accurate data collection during 7th national census

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar while addressing the inaugurating session of the ongoing training workshop on census organized by Pakistan Statistical Institute said that accurate census and data records play an important role in future planning.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar while addressing the inaugurating session of the ongoing training workshop on census organized by Pakistan Statistical Institute said that accurate census and data records play an important role in future planning.

With the help of accurate data, resources and future needs can be identified. The training session for the trainers of the Bahawalpur division in connection with the seventh national census will continue till December 23.

Three master trainers under the supervision of the Chief Statistics Officer and Divisional In-charge Census, Pakistan Institute of Statistics Riaz Ahmed, and Master Trainer Ghulam Yasin will train the trainers from three districts of Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, Chief Statistics Officer Riaz Ahmed thanked all the participants. He said that the Pakistan Statistical Institute is conducting the seventh census with the support of Federal and provincial governments.

It was approved by the Council of Common Interest in March 2022.

He said that this will be the country's first digital census in which modern technology will be used and every person will be counted through tablets. On the fifth day of the training session, officers from the education department and NADRA will be trained. They will further train supervisors in their respective tehsils. He said that this phase will start on January 7, 2023, and continue till January 21.

He further informed that every citizen of Pakistan who has an internet facility can register his household members. It will be further verified by census staff. The Pakistan Institute of Statistics has created a dashboard for this purpose. Through this dashboard, assistant commissioners of the respective tehsils will do real-time supervision of the census. On this occasion, the Divisional Coordinator appreciated the concerned departments for their cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Education Bahawalpur January March December All From

Recent Stories

SSG completes operation against terrorists at Bann ..

SSG completes operation against terrorists at Bannu CTD centre: Kh Asif

4 minutes ago
 Canvas Footwear exports witness 42.33 percent incr ..

Canvas Footwear exports witness 42.33 percent increase

4 minutes ago
 UK Train Drivers Plan Walkout on January 5

UK Train Drivers Plan Walkout on January 5

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Hold In-Person Talks on Grain Deal With ..

Russia to Hold In-Person Talks on Grain Deal With UN in January - Deputy Foreign ..

4 minutes ago
 Hungary Calls on EU to Analyze Impact of Russia Sa ..

Hungary Calls on EU to Analyze Impact of Russia Sanctions - Prime Minister's Aid ..

12 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case till Wed ..

IHC adjourns appeals in Noor Mukadam case till Wednesday

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.