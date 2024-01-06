Open Menu

Commissioner For Achieving 100 % Target Of Anti-polio Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2024 | 11:47 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Karachi Division Mohammed Saleem Rajput has stressed the need for achieving a 100 per cent target of anti-polio vaccination by covering all the children under the age of five years here on Saturday.

He said, ‘It is important to achieve a 100 per cent target.’

He stated this while addressing Community Officers, Community Communication Officers and Community Mobilizers of Central and Eastern Districts working in the field for parental awareness, at the Karachi Arts Council, a communique said.

Representatives of UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Commissioner Karachi Polio Task Force Coordinator and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters attended and participated in the programme.

The Commissioner said that the eradication of Polio was not possible without administering the drops to every child.

He said the Commissioner's office was working under a comprehensive plan against polio.

He said that the Community Mobilizers should play an effective role in achieving the target.

