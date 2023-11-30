Commissioner for achieving 100pc results of anti-polio drive

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed officials concerned to achieve 100 percent results during the anti-polio campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, directed officials concerned to achieve 100 percent results during the anti-polio campaign.

The Polio vaccine should be administered to every child under five years in the division and warned of strict action in case of any negligence.

He expressed these views while presiding over the performance review meeting of the districts here on Thursday.

He directed all the drug inspectors to ensure their presence in the medicine markets and the availability of certified medicines at fixed rates.

Mr Khattak also asked price control magistrates to tighten noose against profiteers and hoarders.

Engineer Aamir Khattak expressed his anger at WASA officials and ordered them to outsource the recovery mechanism.

It is inappropriate to not be able to achieve the recovery goals despite the repeated additional grants from the Punjab government to WASA and increasing the rates after the tariff was revised against WASA services.

He ordered WASA to pay the expenses of MEPCO by improving the collection.

Commissioner ordered to ensure public toilets and easy access to people with disabilities in public offices.

Deputy Commissioners gave detailed briefings about anti-dengue campaigns, anti-smog, one-dish and fertilizers while officers of the relevant departments were also present.

