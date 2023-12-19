Open Menu

Commissioner For Action Against Fertilizer Mafia

Published December 19, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed officials concerned to take action against

mafia involved in hoarding of fertilizers and overcharging.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, she directed the monitoring teams of the agriculture

department to remain in the field and strictly monitor sale process at dealers shops.

The commissioner said that exploitation of farmers would not be allowed.

She also directed the deputy commissioners to monitor performance of the agriculture

department regularly.

There should be no black marketing or overcharging of fertilizers at any place, she ordered.

The commissioner also took a briefing regarding the e-registration system and said that there

would be no manual registration from January 1.

More Stories From Pakistan