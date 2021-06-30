Commissioner for action against hoarders of Urea fertilizer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood directed the officials to launch crackdown against persons involved in creating artificial shortage of Urea fertilizers.

While chairing a meeting of Divisional Agriculture Task Force Committee, the commissioner stated that agriculture was mainstay of country's economy. The increase in agricultural productivity will not only improve financial condition of the farmers but strengthen country's economy. He also sought performance report of agriculture task force.

Javed Akhtar Mehmood directed the deputy commissioners of Vehari, Multan, Lodhran and Khanewal to depute teams to tighten noose around the fertilizer hoards and profiteers.

The sale of registered pesticides should be ensured so that the farmers could get bumper production by using quality pesticides.

The agriculture department has imposed fine Rs 15 million on sale of fake pesticides. He also directed officials to submit correct data otherwise strict action would be initiated against them.