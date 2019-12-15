Commissioner for action against illegal weight scales

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Shanul Haq directed deputy commissioners to launch crackdown on illegal weight scales to resolve farmers complaints.

According to a notification, a ban has been imposed on installation of weight scales across the province for 90 days and the Commissioner directed deputy commissioners to enforce orders with immediate effects.

He said orders had been issued after taking action on complaints of farmers about lessweight by sugar mills through illegal weight scales. The Commissioner added that installation of weight scale should be made after approval of the cane commissioner.