Commissioner for action against overloading to protect roads from damage

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held at the Commissioner's Office committee room to review progress on Axle Load Management under the chairmanship of Bahawalpur Commissioner Nadir Chattha. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Superintendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar Malik, officials from Transport Department, Punjab Highway and Traffic Police, and other departments participated in the meeting along with Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar joined via video link.

Commissioner Nadir Chattha said that the Government of Punjab has made significant improvements to the road infrastructure in the province.

Overloaded vehicles are rapidly damaging roads, leading to increased repair costs and economic loss to the country. The roads will be protected through axle load management, which will increase the life of roads and reduce maintenance costs.

Commissioner Nadir Chattha directed that the protection of roads be ensured through weight stations on four major roads in the Bahawalpur Division in light of the orders of the Government of Punjab.

Legal action should be taken against violators of axle load management regulations. Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Nadir Chattha directed the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police and Traffic Police to ensure the safety of roads and passengers, and impose heavy fines on violators.