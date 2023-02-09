Commissioner for action against plazas utilized basements to construct shops

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against commercial plazas which had utilized the basements and parking spaces to construct shops and godowns

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta here on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against commercial plazas which had utilized the basements and parking spaces to construct shops and godowns.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran of Rawalpindi City which met him here, he said all possible facilities would be provided to the traders.

The delegation briefed the Commissioner about issues being confronted and also presented some suggestions. They said the traders would join hands together with the administration in order to provide relief to the public.

The representatives of all the markets of Rawalpindi city under the leadership of Central President Anjuman-e-Tajaran City, Sharjeel Mir participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said solid steps would be taken to provide relief to the business community. Currently, the main problem of the city was encroachment, which was affecting the businesses of the traders, he added.

Initially, in consultation with the traders, a big city market would be selected and made a model market removing all encroachments and making it a model commercial area. Traffic congestion which is another big problem of the city would also be resolved, he said.

The Commissioner said action would be taken against those who had converted the parking spaces and basements of the plazas into shops.

He ordered the authorities to serve notices to the owners of the commercial plazas to designate their basements as car parking facility for customers.

He asked the owners of the commercial plazas to ensure provision of parking facility in the basements of the buildings in order to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

Action would be taken against those who had not allocated parking space in the basement of the plazas as non-availability of proper parking facility always resulted in traffic mess on the main arteries including Murree Road, Raja Bazar, Committee Chowk, Commercial market and other areas.

The commissioner further informed the delegation that he would be available in the Municipal Corporation office on every Friday and the representatives of the traders from different markets can visit the MC office to register their complaints. Efforts would be made to address the problems of the traders on the spot, he added.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to approve the building plans of the shops within 45 days after completion of all the formalities.

Liaqat Ali also sought a report from Municipal Corporation regarding issues raised by traders about faulty street lights in different areas. On the complaints of the traders, the Commissioner said that he would visit the General Bus Stand on Saturday and recommendations would be sent to the officers concerned to upgrade the area to B Class so that all facilities could be provided to the passengers.