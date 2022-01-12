Commissioner for action against schools refusing vaccination of children above 12

Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad Wednesday ordered officials concerned to start taking action against schools refusing vaccination of children above the age of 12 for protection against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad Wednesday ordered officials concerned to start taking action against schools refusing vaccination of children above the age of 12 for protection against coronavirus.

During a briefing to review pace of progress on the vaccination drive, enforcement of SOPs and booster shots to the vaccinated individuals, the commissioner was informed that well over 2.9 million individuals have been vaccinated against the virus in four districts of Multan division including Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari so far in the second phase of Reach Every Door (RED) campaign.

Dr. Irshad Ahmad expressed satisfaction over the performance of administrations of four districts for surpassing vaccination targets but specifically mentioned Lodhran for performing exceptionally well.

The commissioner said it has been decided to speed up the vaccination campaign to strengthen immunity of maximum number of people to contain the fifth wave of the novel coronavirus particularly its new variant Omicron.

He advised the vaccinated people to approach the vaccination centers and get the booster doze, adding that people above the age of 30 whose vaccination was completed with two dozes over six months ago can get booster shot from vaccination centers.

Getting vaccinated was mandatory for the people to end the social restriction regime and perform their routine work the way they used to before the coronavirus pandemic, the commissioner observed. Otherwise, strict action would be taken to save people, their loved ones and the whole population of the country, he warned.

Deputy commissioners, CEOs health and other officials were in attendance.