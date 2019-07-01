Commissioner for action against spurious pesticides, fertilizers

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that strict action is being taken against people involved in the business of spurious pesticides and substandard fertilizers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that strict action is being taken against people involved in the business of spurious pesticides and substandard fertilizers.

He said that these people do not only financially harm the farmers but also give financial loss to the national economy. He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Director Agriculture Jamshed Sindhu and representatives of farmers organizations and pesticide and fertilizer companies.

The meeting was briefed that spurious fertilizer worth Rs 1.03 million was recovered from Bahawalpur division last year against which fine of Rs 1.82 million was imposed. As many as 998 samples of fertilizers were sent for the laboratory test, of which 37 were found substandard. Commissioner directed concerned officers to pace up the crackdown against spurious pesticides and fertilizers.