Commissioner For Action Against TMO Orakzai Over Poor Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s program “Awami Agenda” on Monday inspected various government institutions including hospitals, schools, bazaars, construction works and animal husbandry in the Tribal District Orakzai along-with the authorities concerned the other day.
The commissioner commended the Head of the Meshti Mela Hospital and its entire staff for excellent performance and exemplary cleanliness of the hospitals while ordered action against the Tehsil Officer of TMA over his poor performance. Similarly, he also ordered deduction of the one day salary of all the staff except the Class-IV Staff of two government schools for closing the schools one and a half hours before the time.
Motasim Billah also issued orders to the authorities concerned regarding the quality, quantity and timely completion of all the construction works in the entire district.
The Commissioner during the visit, also met the people at different places and after listening to their problems related to various government departments and institutions gave directions to the quarters concerned on the spot for its redressal.
The people of Orakzai Tribal District termed the Chief Minister’s Program Awami Agenda as very effective and useful.
