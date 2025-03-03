Open Menu

Commissioner For Action Against TMO Orakzai Over Poor Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Commissioner for action against TMO Orakzai over poor performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s program “Awami Agenda” on Monday inspected various government institutions including hospitals, schools, bazaars, construction works and animal husbandry in the Tribal District Orakzai along-with the authorities concerned the other day.

The commissioner commended the Head of the Meshti Mela Hospital and its entire staff for excellent performance and exemplary cleanliness of the hospitals while ordered action against the Tehsil Officer of TMA over his poor performance. Similarly, he also ordered deduction of the one day salary of all the staff except the Class-IV Staff of two government schools for closing the schools one and a half hours before the time.

Motasim Billah also issued orders to the authorities concerned regarding the quality, quantity and timely completion of all the construction works in the entire district.

The Commissioner during the visit, also met the people at different places and after listening to their problems related to various government departments and institutions gave directions to the quarters concerned on the spot for its redressal.

The people of Orakzai Tribal District termed the Chief Minister’s Program Awami Agenda as very effective and useful.

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

36 minutes ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

3 hours ago
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

3 hours ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

3 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

3 hours ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan