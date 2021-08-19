UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Action On Damaging Of Saplings Issue

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

Commissioner for action on damaging of saplings issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Wednesday directed officers concerned for taking stern action against the people involved in damaging saplings.

Taking action on the issue of saplings damaged issues, the Commissioner said that someone broke saplings pots of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) placed at flyover.

He said that being a civilized citizen people must protect these saplings which would not only provide shadow but would also decrease environmental pollution in future.

He directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad and City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth to ensure strict action against the involved persons.

He urged masses to inform divisional government if anyone knew about the persons involved in it. He said that protection of saplings was responsibility of district administration and also the citizens.

Related Topics

Multan Police Government

