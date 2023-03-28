UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Activating Drug Control Societies In Educational Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed the officers concerned to activate drug control societies in the educational institutions across the division.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Tuesday regarding the eradication of drugs among students and their mental health.

The commissioner also issued direction to organize seminars, conferences and other awareness programmes in the spirit of drug control and create health profile of students.

He also directed the heads of educational institutions to identify the students who were addict and arrange treatment sessions for them.

The Commissioner said that health desks should be established in this regard in all educational institutions and students should be fully informed about its harmful effects.

He directed the four deputy commissioners to ensure foolproof security in educational institutions, repair broken walls of schools and submit a report after fencing walls with barbed wire.

Deputy Commissioners of four districts, director of colleges, director of education, director of social welfare, CEO health, district officer of special education and representatives of NGOs attended the meeting.

Several important decisions were also made regarding autism, a mental illness found in children, in which it was decided that special education experts, including school nutrition supervisors, would conduct training for one teacher of each school regarding the identification of the disease while such children would be identified from educational institutions and treated on priority basis.

Two rooms would also be allocated separately for children suffering from autism disease in each school and experts would conduct special sessions for them.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed that record of children sufferingfrom autism disease in all four districts be presented and send a special planfor such children.

