Commissioner For Addressing Business Community's Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Nisar Ahmad on Monday said that effective measures would be taken for resolving the problems of traders and the business community of the district.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Central Anjuman Traders led by its president Sohail Azami that called on him at his office.

The commissioner said that the business community was the backbone of the country's economy and pragmatic measures would be taken to address their complaints pertaining to various departments.

In this regard, he welcomed the suggestions of the delegations and assured that due consideration would be given to the input shared by the traders to boost trade and economic activities and extend relief to citizens.

He said he was well aware of the problems of the area and lasting peace would be ensured by rooting out the menace of terrorism by the security forces jointly with the support and cooperation of the citizens and the traders of the district.

Commissioner Nisar said that the encroachments would be eliminated which would help boost business activities and resolve traffic issues.

He said a meeting would be convened to overcome power tripping by installations of new transformers.

He added that a meeting of the price review committee would be held to review the prices of edible commodities and ensure provision of food items to citizens at affordable prices.

The delegation assured their support to him for resolving the issues of people in the area.

President Central Anjuman Traders on the occasion said that the Central Anjuman Tajran was a non-political platform, trying to "solve the collective problems" of Dera Ismail Khan, not only the businessmen.

