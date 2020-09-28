UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Adopting Contemporary Methods Of Agriculture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Commissioner for adopting contemporary methods of agriculture

Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Monday said the contemporary methods of agriculture and the latest machinery must be adopted to increase the production of crops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Monday said the contemporary methods of agriculture and the latest machinery must be adopted to increase the production of crops.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee held here at Conference Room of Commissioner Office.

The video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts of Bahawalpur and officers of the agriculture department.

He said that farmers must be trained to pick cotton without wastage and must be apprised about keeping their crop safe from pests. The meeting was told that the training program was being conducted in 56 villages of the division for farmers of cotton. The meeting was also told that sugarcane was sowed at 517 acres of land in Bahawalpur division. Farmers are also being made aware of smog.

Related Topics

Agriculture Bahawalpur Cotton All From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

11 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

27 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

43 minutes ago

Zimbabwe teachers strike as schools reopen after v ..

3 minutes ago

Health center set up at GSCWU for coronavirus test ..

3 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo reinforces pharmaceutical shipment ex ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.