Commissioner for adopting contemporary methods of agriculture

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Monday said the contemporary methods of agriculture and the latest machinery must be adopted to increase the production of crops.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee held here at Conference Room of Commissioner Office.

The video-link meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts of Bahawalpur and officers of the agriculture department.

He said that farmers must be trained to pick cotton without wastage and must be apprised about keeping their crop safe from pests. The meeting was told that the training program was being conducted in 56 villages of the division for farmers of cotton. The meeting was also told that sugarcane was sowed at 517 acres of land in Bahawalpur division. Farmers are also being made aware of smog.