Commissioner for adopting precautionary steps to cope with corona

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :In order to protect life from threat of deadly corona virus, precautionary measures were only solution .

These views were expressed by the Commissioner Abdul Waheed Shaikh while reviewing Lockdown situation along with DIG police Zulfiqar larik here on Monday.

He urged the masses specially Fruit, vegetable, Meat vendors, grocery shops owners. to wear protective masks as per instructions described by provincial health department. He appealed people to play vital role in eliminating of lethal virus.