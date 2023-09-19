Commissioner for adopting zero tolerance policy to prevent smog

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Tuesday ordered a strict action against those involved in burning residues of crops in the division.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of administrations of all districts of the division, he directed that all brick kilns be switched over to zigzag technology and zero tolerance policy be adopted in this regard.

He directed the Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to launch a crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to impose Section-144 as required for the elimination of environmental pollution and to control smog.

Giving orders to the Agriculture Department, the Commissioner said that farmers' livelihood was linked with land and their issues be addressed on priority basis.

The Commissioner ordered to ensure urea and DAP fertilizer at cheaper rates.

He directed the officials to launch a crackdown against fake pesticides and fertilizers.

He asked the agriculture department officials to come out of their offices and conduct field monitoring.

Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti said the Punjab government had taken a good initiative in the name of 'Ab Chumkenge Gaon' to improve sanitation condition in rural areas.

Sewerage and sanitation work would be carried out by eight members management committee in each union council. The committee will comprise Assistant Commissioner, revenue officers, patwari and dignitaries of the area.

He said that in the past, there was a lack of infrastructure and resources for cleanliness and sanitation of rural areas but the Punjab government had taken a historic step for neglected rural areas.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (R) Shoaib Ali and other divisional heads werepresent in the meeting.