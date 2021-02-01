Commissioner for agriculture sector uplift on modern lines

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan Monday directed to take practical steps for development of the agriculture sector on modern lines within the available resources to turn Mardan into a model for the whole country.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Agricultural Coordination Council in his office. Beside, the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Mardan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, ADC Swabi Gohar Khan, executive engineer irrigation Mardan, agriculture department, water management and the officers of other departments concerned were also present on the occasion.

The divisional commissioner urged upon the participants of the meeting to adopt best strategy to prepare such a system that would prove a role model for the whole country.

He directed for the preparation of proposals for construction of water courses to provide irrigation water for barren land to turn them cultivable.

He said for the activation of Baizai Irrigation Scheme, the irrigation and water management departments would work jointly.

He further directed presentation of report on the pace of work on ongoing Pehur High Level Canal in the district Swabi as soon as possible and called for a briefing on the subject next week.