Commissioner for all-out effort to maintain peace

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to maintain peace and security in the area.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held in his office to review law and order situation in the division in view of the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Tank, South Waziristan Lower, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and officials of the law enforcement agencies including the FIA and CTD.

During the meeting, the commissioner was given a detailed briefing regarding overall security situation and the measures taken to ensure peace and security in the area.

The meeting was informed that Dera Ismail Khan city had been divided into four zones with increasing the number of check posts.

It was told that more personnel were being deployed, especially the entrances of the city to be closely monitored besides strengthening security within the city and patrolling was being enhanced.

Zafarul Islam directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to ensure foolproof security arrangements especially during the holy month.

He directed all the departments to ensure better coordination and mutual cooperation for maintaining peace and security.

He said besides the police department, the FIA should also play role to prevent provocative posts on social media.