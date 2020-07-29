UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For All Out Efforts To Keep Cleanliness During Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Commissioner for all out efforts to keep cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that no stone should be left unturned in the effort to maintain cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha and special arrangements must be done for removing offals and other remains of sacrificial animals from roadsides.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level video link meeting at the Conference Room of his office here today. He said that waste bags must be distributed to all the houses for disposing of waste of sacrificial animals.

The meeting was told that approximately 3-tons waste will be collected on eid-ul-Azha from Bahawalpur district. As many as 40 camps have been set to raise awareness among masses about disposing of waste and remains of sacrificial animals.

