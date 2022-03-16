UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Allotment Of Land Of Cholistan As Per Merit

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner for allotment of land of Cholistan as per merit

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that all matters pertaining to the allotment of land to landless Cholistanis would be completed in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Specific steps would be taken to resolve problems during the scrutiny process.

He instructed the officers of the Cholistan Development Authority and Assistant Commissioners of the concerned tehsils in a meeting held in the conference room of his office regarding land allotment to landless Cholistanis today.

Commissioner said that merit should be observed in the process of scrutiny and rules of allotment should be strictly followed. He said that no irregularity will be tolerated during the process.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Dr. Saifullah Bhatti, Additional Commissioner Incorporation Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta, Assistant Commissioners of the concerned tehsils, officers of NADRA, and Pakistan Election Commission.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Bahawalpur Cholistan All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Khairpur resident big fan of film star Aamir Khan

Khairpur resident big fan of film star Aamir Khan

16 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

16 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation shows keen interest on mega pro ..

Chinese delegation shows keen interest on mega projects of Rawalpindi

16 minutes ago
 Man Utd must hit reset button after miserable seas ..

Man Utd must hit reset button after miserable season

16 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to improve distt east with maxi ..

Efforts being made to improve distt east with maximum development works: Admin

16 minutes ago
 SACM inaugurates Overseas Investment Desk in KP-EZ ..

SACM inaugurates Overseas Investment Desk in KP-EZDMC

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>