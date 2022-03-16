Commissioner for allotment of land of Cholistan as per merit

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that all matters pertaining to the allotment of land to landless Cholistanis would be completed in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Specific steps would be taken to resolve problems during the scrutiny process.

He instructed the officers of the Cholistan Development Authority and Assistant Commissioners of the concerned tehsils in a meeting held in the conference room of his office regarding land allotment to landless Cholistanis today.

Commissioner said that merit should be observed in the process of scrutiny and rules of allotment should be strictly followed. He said that no irregularity will be tolerated during the process.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Dr. Saifullah Bhatti, Additional Commissioner Incorporation Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta, Assistant Commissioners of the concerned tehsils, officers of NADRA, and Pakistan Election Commission.