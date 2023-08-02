Open Menu

Commissioner For Arrangements In View Of Possible Flood

August 02, 2023

Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible flood

Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the district administrations to complete arrangements in view of possible flood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the district administrations to complete arrangements in view of possible flood.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting and asked Deputy Commissioners and Irrigation department to carry out full inspection of safety embankments, encroachment operation and ensure evacuation of people and cattle from revrine area.

People evacuated from revrine area should avoid returning and those doing so will be dealt strictly.

He said that there was low level flood in Ravi, Sutlej rivers and no flood threat in river Chenab. However, the administration was on full alert.

Aamir Khattak ordered to prepare plan for evacuation from riverine areas and availability of machinery.

Ample stock of snake bite vaccine and cattle fodder be kept. Emergency departments including rescue 1122 should continue mock excise. In view of the rains, WASA disposal stations should be kept fully functional.

Giving briefing to Commissioner regarding the river situation and safety measures, it was told that the district administration was fully prepared for floods and monsoons.

Control rooms were functional to monitor and alert the flood situation. The evacuation of people from the revrine areas was ensured but they go back for animal fodder and crop cultivation. Extraordinary measures were being taken so that there is no loss of life or money.

Additional Commissioner, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nauman Afzal and Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting.

