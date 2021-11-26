Commissioner for audit of development funds

Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed directed Deputy Commissioner to conduct an audit of funds released and spent on development projects across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed directed Deputy Commissioner to conduct an audit of funds released and spent on development projects across the district.

In a meeting here on Friday, the Commissioner said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid special focus on the development of the Multan division.

He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of material and transparency in the development projects adding that the contractors would be blacklisted if found involved in using sub-standard material and other irregularities.

Dr. Irshad said that more funds would be requested from the provincial government for improvement on infrastructure.

He directed the district administration to hand over all completed projects to the departments concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to improve coordination with the highways department in order to complete development projects at the earliest.

Giving briefing, Director Development Irfan Anjum said that development work continued on 710 schemes across the division under the annual development program including 349 schemes of community development phase III.

The meeting was also attended by officers of all concerned departments of the division through video links.