Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur city

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that in order to enhance the beauty of Bahawalpur, historical monuments would be placed at all famous roundabouts and green belts of the city and would be decorated with colorful lights

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that in order to enhance the beauty of Bahawalpur, historical monuments would be placed at all famous roundabouts and green belts of the city and would be decorated with colorful lights.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here today, he said that the city would be made more green and beautiful through a public-private partnership. He said that old buildings would be beautified and the entrances of the city would be decorated with attractive monuments.

He said that possible steps would be taken to highlight the culture of the region. He said that more facilities would be provided in public parks and Dring Stadium.

The meeting was attended by DG Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Jam Baqa Hussain, Director Development and Finance Talib Randhawa, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Director sports Maqsood Ahmed, and other officers.