Commissioner For Beautification Of Bahawalpur City

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur city

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar regarding the beautification of Bahawalpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar regarding the beautification of Bahawalpur city.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Farooq Sadiq, Additional Commissioner Faisal Atta Khan, and Principal UCAD Islamia University Bahawalpur Maria Ansari were present at the meeting.

Muhammad Farjad of Fine Arts College Islamia University Bahawalpur presented various ideas for monuments where the culture of Bahawalpur could be highlighted.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar appreciated the presented by the Department of Fine Arts Islamia University Bahawalpur that will enhance the beauty of Bahawalpur city and issued instructions to the officers of Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur to select the sites as soon as possible so that these development schemes can be completed.

