Commissioner for beautification of the city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has directed relevant departments to adopt a coordinated strategy for enhancing the beauty of Bahawalpur city.

He stated that Additional Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should be assigned to different zones to oversee cleanliness, installation of street lights, and improvement of municipal services. These directives were issued during a meeting he chaired at his office.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Aamir Nazir Khichi, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur, Assistant Commissioner General Malik Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner City Dr.

Sana Ramchand, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmar Malik, DG PHA Rubina Iqbal Abbasi, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Commissioner Nadir Chatha emphasized that the Municipal Corporation, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, PHA, and other departments should ensure service improvements.

He announced that a campaign would be launched for the repair of the city's roads, widening of intersections, and enhancement of green belts, with the prioritization of the installation of covers on open manholes as well as the drainage system.