UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Best Arrangements During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner for best arrangements during Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak directed relevant officers to ensure best arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan to provide maximum relief to masses as per the policy of provincial government.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, the commissioner said that the provincial government has announced a unique relief package for the masses. He said that free flour bags would be given to the families having income less than Rs 60,000 per month especially the families who were registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He said that the special Ramadan package would continue from 25th Shabaan to 25th Ramazan.

Khattak directed officers concerned to ensure best arrangements at all 'Ramazan Bazaars' as most of the families visit these Bazaars to purchase commodities on cheap rates during the holy month.

He said that Ehteraam-e-Ramazan ordinance would be implemented strictly in these bazaars. He also directed officers of Metropolitan Corporation to make all street lights functional before start of the month in order to prevent street crimes during Sehar and Iftaar timing.

He asked price control magistrates to ensure display of prices at prominent places of the shops and strict action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) had also been directed to ensure water and uninterrupted electricity supply during Sehar and Iftaar time.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Water Company Visit Price All From Government Best Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.