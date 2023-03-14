Commissioner for best arrangements during Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak directed relevant officers to ensure best arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan to provide maximum relief to masses as per the policy of provincial government.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, the commissioner said that the provincial government has announced a unique relief package for the masses. He said that free flour bags would be given to the families having income less than Rs 60,000 per month especially the families who were registered with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He said that the special Ramadan package would continue from 25th Shabaan to 25th Ramazan.

Khattak directed officers concerned to ensure best arrangements at all 'Ramazan Bazaars' as most of the families visit these Bazaars to purchase commodities on cheap rates during the holy month.

He said that Ehteraam-e-Ramazan ordinance would be implemented strictly in these bazaars. He also directed officers of Metropolitan Corporation to make all street lights functional before start of the month in order to prevent street crimes during Sehar and Iftaar timing.

He asked price control magistrates to ensure display of prices at prominent places of the shops and strict action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) had also been directed to ensure water and uninterrupted electricity supply during Sehar and Iftaar time.