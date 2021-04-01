UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Best Arrangements In Ramazan Bazaars

Commissioner for best arrangements in Ramazan Bazaars

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to ensure best arrangements in Ramazan Bazaars to facilitate masses in the holy month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood directed officers concerned to ensure best arrangements in Ramazan Bazaars to facilitate masses in the holy month.

Presiding over a meeting through video link here on Thursday, Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that best arrangements would be made in 23 Ramazan Bazaars of the division.

He directed officers concerned to register maximum sugar dealers to meet requirements of the public.

He said that control rooms would be established in Commissioner office and deputy commissioner offices for proper monitoring.

Commissioner added that strict monitoring of the stockers would be ensured by deploying work force in Ramazan Bazaars.

He said that concerned officer would be responsible for sub-standard or shortage of commodities in the Bazaars.

He directed officers to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

He also urged price control magistrates to improve performance in the holy month and ensure display of price lists at prominent places of shops.

All deputy commissioners, additional commissioners, assistant commissioners and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

